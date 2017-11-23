News 3 honors the military in ‘Saluting Our American Heroes’ special

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is proud to honor our men and women in uniform, past and present, for their service to our country.

From active duty in every branch, to thousands of veterans who have made their lives here, Hampton Roads is home to one of the greatest military communities in the world.

In “Saluting Our American Heroes,” News 3 Anchor and Military Correspondent Todd Corillo brings you the sights, sounds, and stories that have defined our military community in 2017.

News 3 says thank you to all of our service members this holiday season, especially those unable to be home with their families.

Watch Saluting Our American Heroes at 10pm on Thanksgiving night on WGNT.