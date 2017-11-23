New Pennsylvania law makes leaving pets in extreme weather a felony

MERCER Co., Pa. – With winter on its way one Pennsylvania law is aiming to keep pets safe during the cold season.

WNCN reported that Libre’s Law increases certain penalties in animal neglect cases. The law could make pet owners felons for mistreating their pets.

These infractions would include leaving pets outside in the extreme heat or cold for too long.

The law also says a dog can not be tethered for longer than 30 minutes when temperatures go beyond 90 or below 32 degrees, WNCN said. The exception to this law deals with tethering for sport or hunting.

The felony charge a person could face may have charges that include intentionally torturing, neglecting, or abusing an animal causing severe injury or death. The punishment for these crimes could be up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, WNCN said.