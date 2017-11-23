× Man found dead inside burning Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews respond to a fire on Cadbury Circle and find a man dead inside the house.

It was before midnight on Friday when Virginia Beach firefighters were called to the 400 block of Cadbury Circle, a neighborhood off Westminster Lane. They said there was fire and heavy smoke coming from the townhouse.

As firefighters made their way inside they found a deceased man inside the home. Two Virginia Beach Police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.