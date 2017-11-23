In unappetizing performance, Redskins gobble Thanksgiving night victory vs. Giants

LANDOVER, Md. – Unlike grandma’s pumpkin pie, the Redskins first ever Thanksgiving home game was tough to stomach. But despite a sluggish performance with an injury-plagued lineup, the Redskins battle and beat the Giants 20-10 to improve to 5-and-6 on the season.

Kirk Cousins connected with Josh Doctson for a 14 yard, go-ahead touchdown pass with 3:31 left in the game.

On the night, Cousins finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns – one to Doctson and one to Jamison Crowder. He also threw an interception New York returned for a touchdown.

Crowder, in his best game of the season, caught seven passes for 141 yards including his first TD of the season – a touchdown throw head coach Jay Gruden called one of the best he’s seen Cousins throw in his three-plus seasons as Redskins bench boss.

Samaje Perine led the Redskins rushing attack with 100 yards on 24 carries.

The Washington defense smothered the Giants, limiting New York to just six first downs and 147 yards of total offense. Giants QB Eli Manning was sacked four times – twice by Ryan Kerrigan.

The Redskins play at 5-and-6 Dallas, who was dismantled by the Chargers earlier on Thanksgiving day, next Thursday for a defacto NFC wild card elimination game.