First Warning Forecast: A Chilly Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’re waking up to chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We are much calmer compared to yesterday morning with the rain staying away leaving us mostly clear to start off the day. We will not warm up much by the afternoon with highs topping off only in the mid to high 40s with only a few spots even breaking into the 50s. We will stay at a 0% chance of rain and will have a sunny sky with only a passing cloud or two by the afternoon. Overnight we will drop into the 30s.

If you are headed out early for Black Friday shopping make sure you layer up because we will see temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s. We will have a clear sky throughout the day and will warm up a bit more compared to Thursday. We will reach highs in the mid to upper 50s with a 0% chance of rain through the day. Overnight we will drop in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The weekend is looking pretty nice and on the warmer side. Saturday we will reach a high of 65 with a mostly sunny sky. We will only see a slight chance of a passing shower at 10%. Sunday we will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will still be mostly sunny and rain chances will go back down to 0%.



Today: Dry, Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time