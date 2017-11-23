Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office warns of surge in phone scams

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam that is going around.

The Sheriff’s Office has received reports that scammers are calling and identifying themselves as Sheriff’s Office personnel and demanding immediate payments for outstanding warrants for failures to appear for jury duty.

The scammers say the citizens will be arrested if they don’t pay the fines immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens they will never ask for personal information or payments over the phone, nor offer to negotiate payments in lieu of arrest.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at 757-382-6159.