Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain early then a return to sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Morning showers to afternoon sunshine… We will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this morning. It will not be as chilly this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. Showers will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60. Winds will pick up this afternoon.

Thanksgiving looks nice but chilly. We will see sunshine with a few clouds mixing in on Thursday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and struggle to hit 50 in the afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

If you are planning on shopping early Friday, bundle up. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s on Friday but will warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will continue for Friday.

Today: AM Showers (50%), Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Chilly. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 22nd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

