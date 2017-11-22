Virginia Beach Police investigating two locations after double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating two locations after a double shooting Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call for a firearms violation in the 1200 block of Blue Jay Drive at 2:06 p.m. A group of people was at the location at the time of the shooting; once gunshots were heard, everyone left the scene.

Officers were also called to the 3500 block of Poppy Crescent for a report of two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Police believe the gunshot wounds are related to the firearms violation call at Blue Jay Drive.

There is no suspect information, and the case is still under investigation by the VBPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

