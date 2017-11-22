The CW’s DC CROSSOVER NIGHT ONE, Monday 11/27 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 6:36 pm, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, November 22, 2017

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1" -- SPG308b_0339.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Candice Patton as Iris West, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, and Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

SUPERGIRL “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ARROW “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH “ARROW,” “SUPERGIRL,” “THE FLASH” AND “DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW” BEGINS — Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony.  All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet.  Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.  Larry Teng directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller (#308).  Original airdate 11/27/2017.

 

 

 