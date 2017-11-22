The Ashanti Foundation has been created

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – The Ashanti Foundation will be providing two partial scholarships for the Fall 2018 for two deserving students to attend a school to study culinary arts.

The first scholarship will be awarded to a student from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, where Ashanti attended school. The recipient of this scholarship will attend the Art Institute of Virginia Beach and study culinary arts. A second scholarship will be given to any student to attend school and study culinary arts.​

The mission of the foundation is to provide scholarships for students to study culinary arts. The foundation will provides support and information to the families of missing persons and support for those that are victims of violent crimes. Some preventive services we aim to provide will include fingerprinting and information kits for both kids and parents, self-defense classes, and self-esteem, depression, sexual-harassment and bullying awareness seminars.