Planning for leftovers with a healthy twist on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Feeling like we will be needing a salad soon and knowing we will have a lot of turkey left over, we invite the folks from the local Saladworks (www.Saladworks.com)in Virginia Beach to show us how to make a turkey club salad.
