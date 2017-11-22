× Norfolk City Council approves of 24 inch Virginia Natural Gas pipeline to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA. – A 24 inch steel Virginia Natural Gas pipeline is coming to Hampton Roads.

The Southside Connector Pipeline will travel through Norfolk and Chesapeake to provide the region greater access to natural gas.

Norfolk City Council approved the project with a 6-2 vote on November 21.

The Southside Connector will help transfer more of the gas supply from the northern region of Virginia into South Hampton Roads witch will provide a more reliable connection for nearly 300,000 customers.

Virginia Natural Gas says it will also allow customers to have more cost efficient gas prices.

It will be nine miles long starting at Salter Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. It will travel up Main Street and end near the intersection of Bainbridge Boulevard and South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

One of the many concerns is the pipeline traveling under the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River.

Drilling of the pipeline is expected to start in 2018 and the project is set to complete in Fall of 2019.

