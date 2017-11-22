Newport News inmate dies on work release

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An inmate on the work-release program died Wednesday, according to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

53-year-old Melvin Stanback, Jr. was found unconscious by a co-worker who said he left the work site to get over-the-counter heartburn medication and a soft drink that Stanback Jr. asked for.

Stanback, Jr. was given CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was taken to Sentara CarePlex in Hampton, where he later died.

It appears that Stanback, Jr. died of natural causes; the medical examiner will perform an autopsy to make the final determination.

The Hampton Police Department and the Newport News Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death and internal investigation.

Stanback, Jr. had been in the work release program since late June. He was serving time on habitual offender and DUI convictions.

There is no further information.