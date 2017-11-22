Hampton Roads to get over $2M to fix roads, land damaged by Hurricane Matthew

WASHINGTON – Hampton Roads will receive $2,201,300 from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to help repair or reconstruct federal roads and land damaged by Hurricane Matthew, Virginia Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Thursday.

Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rains, high winds, coastal flooding and road closures across Hampton Roads in October of 2016.

“These funds will give communities in Hampton Roads needed resources to continue repairs to area roads damaged by the storm so they can be brought back to a safe and suitable condition,” the Senators said in a statement.

The first grant of $2,000,000 will go to the Virginia Department of Transportation to help with the repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands in Southampton County and the cities of Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Norfolk that suffered serious damage or catastrophic failures as a result of the storm.

The second grant of $201,300 will go to the Virginia Fish and Wildlife Service to do similar repairs in the cities of Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Gates.