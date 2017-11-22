Food to keep away from your pets over the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the food you'll be cooking on Thanksgiving, there's no doubt your pets will be begging for a little taste.

It can be tempting to give them a treat from your Thanksgiving meal, but if you do, you may end up at the vet's office.

One of the potential problems is turkey. Veterinarians say all the butter it's cooked in can cause issues for your pets, including pancreatitis.

"These dogs come in vomiting, having diarrhea and having a lot of GI upset, and it can be from even a little taste of it. It's just a little too rich for them, so if [pet owners] really want to give them a taste, just boil a little chicken breast and give it to them on the side," said Dr. Rachel L'Heureux with BluePearl Veterinary Partners.

L'Heureux says even the seasoning used on turkeys or in side dishes can cause problems, such as garlic, onion and sage. You also need to make sure you keep your dogs away from desserts with chocolate.

When it comes to decorating, poinsettias aren't toxic but they can irritate dogs' mouths and throats and lilies can cause kidney failure in cats.

You may want to skip the tinsel if you have a cat as well.

They love playing with it, but the tinsel can get caught in their mouths and intestines.

If you're going to be traveling with your pets, there are a few more things to keep in mind.

If your dog gets anxious in the car, ask your veterinarian about medications that can calm them down and anyone heading to the airport should check their requirements.

Usually they want at least proof of a rabies vaccine, but some airlines also require a health certificate dated within ten days of travel.