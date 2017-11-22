Dangerous Discovery: what these children did when they found a gun

What would your kids do if you we not around and they found a gun?

One out of three homes with kids in America have guns and too many of those guns are loaded and left within a child’s reach.

That is why Fox 59 in Indianapolis wanted to see… What would kids do if they came across a real gun?

The station invited eight kids ages four to nine and their parents to a play date. With the permission of these parents, they set up hidden cameras.

Police Officer Tracey Cantrell provided the unloaded gun and placed it in a tote full of toys before two moms took it upstairs to the kids. The other were parents watching below.

The moms had not even left the room yet, when the oldest boy grabbed the gun.

Watch News 3 at 5 p.m. Wednesday to find out exactly what happened when these kids got their hands on the gun.