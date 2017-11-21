Ways to win Black Friday
People are still shopping on Black Friday, but it isn’t exactly the same 24-hour rush it used to be.
Instead, retailers and consumers are making a move to a full weekend of savings, starting Black Friday and ending Cyber Monday.
This year, holiday shoppers are planning on spending an average of $743 over the shopping weekend.
What are most people looking for? 53% are shopping for clothing and shoes, 51% are eyeing tech tools and 38% are looking for deals on kids toys.
If you’re in the large majority of people who will be out taking advantage of the deals on Friday, here are a few tips to make things as seamless as possible.
- Read ads before you go and beware of exclusions. Often times certain brands or versions of a product are excluded from the deal.
- Unbundle the bundle. Bundling items can be a great way to maximize your purchase, but only if you actually want or need all of the items in the bundle. Break it down and look at the pricing individually to determine if its worth it.
- Use your phone. There are price comparison apps and store apps that will make looking at deals easy.
- Plot your shopping route ahead of time. Most retailers post their Black Friday ads online early so you can look at the doorbusters and create a shopping list before you leave the house.