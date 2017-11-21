× Ways to win Black Friday

People are still shopping on Black Friday, but it isn’t exactly the same 24-hour rush it used to be.

Instead, retailers and consumers are making a move to a full weekend of savings, starting Black Friday and ending Cyber Monday.

This year, holiday shoppers are planning on spending an average of $743 over the shopping weekend.

What are most people looking for? 53% are shopping for clothing and shoes, 51% are eyeing tech tools and 38% are looking for deals on kids toys.

If you’re in the large majority of people who will be out taking advantage of the deals on Friday, here are a few tips to make things as seamless as possible.