Two dogs dead after York County house fire

YORKTOWN, Va. — York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were sent to a report of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Vine Drive in the Grafton area of York County just after 11:00 p.m Monday night.

Upon arrival, units found heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure.

Officials say the occupants of residence exited the structure and were evaluated on scene. Firefighters located two dogs in the home, however they did not survive.

Units quickly extinguished the fire shortly after arrival. The building suffered heat and smoke damage throughout the home, says a release.

Firefighters say they will continue to extinguish hot spots and are conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Stay with WTKR News 3 as more details become available.