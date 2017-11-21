× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another cold morning, Warmer afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cold morning but warmer afternoon… Temperatures will start in the 30s for most this morning. Some coastal areas will start in the low 40s and some inland spots in the upper 20s. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with showers moving in overnight. Lows tonight will only fall to near 50.

Wednesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Showers will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Sunshine should return for Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60. Winds will ramp up tomorrow and gusts to near 25 mph are possible.

Thanksgiving looks nice but chilly. We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with just a slim chance for a shower. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and struggle to hit 50 in the afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (50%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/N 10-20G25

