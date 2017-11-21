Suffolk Police looking for runaway teenager

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

Devin James Doyle, 17, was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of Lakeland Trail on November 15. He left after an argument with his family and his whereabouts are unknown.

He was reported to have been seen in the Downtown Suffolk area.

Devin is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair, blue/green eyes, a fair complexion, and piercings under his lip area. He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket with bleach spots, black jeans and possibly a grey beanie.

Police say Devin has a medical condition that requires supervision. If seen, do not approach, but call 911 or your local Police Department.