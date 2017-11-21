‘Share tables’ encourage students to not waste food

Most of us have heard the phrase “sharing is caring,” but did you also know sharing can help cut back on food waste?

Schools across the U.S. are implementing “share tables,” which encourage students to drop off food or drink they don’t want at the table. Then, other kids can take the food from throughout the day.

Excited about our new #sharetable at school! 20 unwanted items were left in the share basket today for another student enjoy! #childhunger #schoolnutrition #nourishfuelgrow A post shared by Angela Thomas Cunningham (@wuhanmommy) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Any food left at the end of the day goes to a local food bank or charity. Some schools send leftovers home with kids whose families are in need.

SimpleMost describes it as a “little free library for food.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports that about 20 public elementary schools in Orange County, Florida have implemented the tables.

The United States Department of Agriculture described share tables as “an innovative strategy to encourage the consumption of nutritious foods and reduce food waste.”