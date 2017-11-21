Brakes to blame for minor school bus fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to reports of a school bus fire in the 4300 block of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach on Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers say calls reporting the fire were received at 9:03 a.m.

Crews discovered that the brakes on the bus had locked up, causing brake fluid to burn and smoke.

Three students from Larkspur Middle School were on board the bus at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The students were transported to school via a different bus.

