Redskins legend Joe Jacoby among 27 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Redskins legend Joe Jacoby is again on the doorstep of pro football immortality.

The former Washington tackle (1981-1993) is among 27 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018. It’s the eighth time Jacoby has made it this far in the selection process.

In 13 seasons, all with the Redskins, Jacoby played in 170 games including 21 postseason contests. He was voted All-Pro twice (1983, 1984) and named to four Pro Bowls (1983-86).

The list of semifinalists was reduced from an initial group of 108 nominees released in September. The next step in the selection process comes in January when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

BREAKING: The list of the 27 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Class of 2018 #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/mzruqRt0O4 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2017

That list increases to 18 finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Contributors and Seniors Committees. The 2018 Contributor Finalist is former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard.