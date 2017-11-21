Meet courageous dogs on the front lines serving for our safety

An uptick of violence at concerts has claimed more than 80 lives this year alone. Venues across the country are reacting — not with firepower, but with dogs.

Detection Dogs are on the front lines of an ever-evolving battle against terror attacks here in America.

Using their extraordinary sense of smell and a natural drive to work, these dogs sniff out potential threats. For the dogs, a game and treats are the prizes — but for handlers, the job is a matter of life and death.

Detection Dogs symbolize the changing face of the nation, and the threats we all face.

Dan Hughes with Dogs for Defense said, “We started overseas so many of our dogs have worked in Iraq and Afghanistan and now we have dogs working here at amusement parks and shopping malls.”

Tuesday night on News 3 at 11, we bring you the story of these courageous canine service members.