Local resources for victims of sexual harassment

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- In light of recent sex allegations involving CBS News anchor Charlie Rose, News 3 has provided a list of places where you can go locally if you too have fell victim of sexual assault or harassment.

South Hampton Roads Coordinated Crisis Response (CCR) – 757-251-0144

Response Sexual Assault Services of the YWCA, 5215 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23509 – 757-622-4300 (24-hour Hotline)

Samaritan House, 2620 Southern Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Experts say it is important to know that if you have fallen victim, you are not alone.