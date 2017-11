NORFOLK, Va. – An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming to Chrysler Hall.

The performance, set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, will be on January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical tells a story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit featuring the songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” ‘On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More.”

Click here to buy tickets.