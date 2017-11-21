Hampton Police arrest two girls accused of assaulting officers

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested two girls in connection with an assault on law enforcement officers that happened on November 19.

Police received a call around noon about a reported runaway. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Hannah Street.

When they arrived, they found and made contact with the runaway. When officers tried to escort the runaway to her mother’s vehicle, she hit both officers in the face.

As the initial assault was happening, another girl who was with the runaway got out of a nearby car and hit one of the officers in the back of the head.

Officers were able to gain control of and take both girls into custody. There were no reported injuries by the suspects or officers regarding this incident.

The first suspect, a 15-year-old, was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

The second suspect, a 12-year-old, was charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Detention orders were issued for both suspects and they were taken to a local juvenile detention facility.