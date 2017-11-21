Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey recipe brings the heat for Thanksgiving

If you’re looking to spice up your turkey or just love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Reynold’s Kitchen has created a recipe that’s sure to spice up your feast.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place hot puffed cheese sticks in a food processor and process until fully crushed. You can also add to a zip top bag and roll with a rolling pin until sticks are completely crushed. Brush oil or butter on turkey and coat with the crushed chips. Add 1 tsp of flour to the Reynolds® Oven Bag and place in a large roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep Carefully slide turkey into the oven bag, making sure the opening of the bag is facing the end of the roasting pan, and not facing up. The bag should be inside the pan, not hanging over the edges of the pan. Close oven bag with the included nylon tie, and cut six 1/2 inch slits in the top of the bag Cook turkey till it reaches 165°F in several places. Remove from oven and let stand in oven bag for 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Cut open the top of the bag. Carefully lift turkey from bag and place in a large baking dish or pan with at least 2” sides. Return turkey to oven for 15 to 20 minutes to crisp the coating.