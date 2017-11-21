× First Warning Forecast: Rain Chances On The Rise

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are much warmer today compared to what we had yesterday. Still lots of sunshine this afternoon with low rain chances. We will top off in the mid to high 60s by the end of the day. Overnight we will drop into the 50s with rain chances and cloud cover gradually increasing.

If you are headed out early tomorrow to travel for the holidays you will see rain and fog to start off the day. By 5 am rain chances will be at 50% and will continue for most of the early morning. By 10 am rain chances go back down to 10% and we are mostly cloudy. Once we head into the afternoon all of the rain will have been moved out leaving us mostly sunny once again and breezy. The wind will shift from the north at 10-15 mph. We will reach a high of 60 by the end of the day.

Thanksgiving we have another big drop in temperatures. We will only reach highs in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky and rain chances will stay at 0%.

Black Friday will stay dry but temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (50%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time