× Developer selected for old Virginia Beach Dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We are one step closer to redeveloping the old dome site in Virginia Beach.

The city’s development authority voted Tuesday to select Venture Realty Group as the preferred developer for the proposed mixed-use, multi-venue entertainment complex on the property known as the old Dome site.

It will be located between 18th and 20th streets.

The VBDA adopted a resolution establishing an exclusive negotiation period to develop a term sheet and development agreement with the developer. The agreement establishes a period of 180 days to accomplish the research, analysis and studies necessary to complete the term sheet and development agreement.

“While there is a lot of work still ahead, this is a very important step in the process,” said VBDA Chairperson Dot Wood. “We were fortunate to have four highly qualified development groups express interest in working with the City on this project. Ultimately, we’re looking to create a year-round entertainment destination that people will enjoy visiting and the Venture Realty Group team presented the most compelling vision.”

Though a vote was made Tuesday, it still may be some time before city council votes on the topic.

“Previous development concepts for the site have not come to fruition, but we gained good insights into the market and opportunities for this type of development,” said Deputy City Manager Ron Williams. “We feel very optimistic that the City and Venture Realty Group can make this exciting vision a reality.”​

Officials said there are plans to invite residents to help decide the right mix of elements and venues at the site, which has been a parking lot since 1994.