City of Hampton adopts new program to help Juvenile offenders

HAMPTON Va.- The city of Hampton has adopted a new program with the hopes of making important information on juvenile offenders easier to share.

State laws prohibited sharing information about juvenile offenders between agencies, now the program, Serious Habitual Offender Comprehensive Action Program will fix that.

SHOCAP will help agencies like the police department, schools, and community groups work together to identify habitual offenders of serious crimes to keep the community safe.

As well as identify ways to keep those certain juveniles from future run-in’s with the law.