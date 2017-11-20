USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk after humanitarian mission in Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, Va. – The USNS Comfort returned to Naval Station Norfolk after nearly two months away supporting humanitarian relief in Puerto Rico after devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The hospital ship left Norfolk on September 29th to provide relief in Puerto Rico.

Sailors aboard the Comfort treated 1,899 patients, performed 191 surgeries, provided 76,000 liters of oxygen, and 10 tons of food and water.

USNS Comfort has one of the largest trauma facilities and when activated can transition to full operating status in five days, which includes a crew of civil service mariners, Navy medical personnel.

The Comfort is the second of two Mercy-class hospital ships. A converted San Clemente-class supertanker, Comfort was delivered to the Navy’s Military Sealift Command on December 1, 1987.

