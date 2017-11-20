Suffolk Police investigating commercial robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the city.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Blvd around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that an African-American man entered the convenience store, pulling a handgun on the clerk at the register, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived, and no one was injured during the armed robbery.

On the day of the robbery police say the suspect was wearing a camo-colored face mask, dark-colored knit cap without a brim, black jacket, gray or dark blue colored pants, and white Nike shoes that appeared dirty/well-worn.

Police ask that anyone with information to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.