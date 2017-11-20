‘Skins scoop: Redskins to place Terrelle Pryor, Sr. on Injured Reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Terrelle Pryor’s first season with the Redskins is over. One could argue it never really got started.

Head coach Jay Gruden says the team will place Pryor, Sr. on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury for which he is expected to undergo surgery Monday.

This offseason, Washington signed Pryor to a one year deal worth $6 million according to Spotrac. His season ends with 20 catches on 37 targets for 240 yards and only one touchdown.

Last season with Cleveland, Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.