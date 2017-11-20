Philip Shucet stepping down as CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings

NORFOLK, Va. – Philip Shucet will step down as chief executive officer of Elizabeth River Crossings, the company confirmed Monday.

Shucet formerly served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation before taking the role as CEO of ERT in March of 2017.

Since taking on the role, he worked to bring trust back to the company, including issuing refund checks as part of toll relief.

ERT owns the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth.

The retirement will be effective in March 2018.