NJ children’s hospital welcomes first full-time facility dog

New Jersey (WPIX) — Burton, a 20-month-old golden retriever, is the first four-legged full-time employee of the Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick and the first in the state.

“I have dogs at home that I don’t see. Its nice to have a dog here to hold,” one of the hospital’s patients said.

Amber Sims says it’s important to keep children’s spirits up, especially her 5-year-old daughter.

“If it makes her happy, it’s worth the world. And it makes me happy,” Sims said.

“We just love having him around. He makes people smile,” said Bonnie Altieri, with the Children’s Specialized Hospital.