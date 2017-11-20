× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny but chilly start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny but chilly start to the work week… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning with many inland locations near freezing. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs only reaching the mid 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight under mainly clear skies.

Warmer air return tomorrow with highs climbing into the mid 60s. We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds Tuesday with a general trend of increasing cloud cover. Scattered showers will move in late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Most of the day Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday will be rain free. Highs will drop to near 60 on Wednesday with clearing skies.

Thanksgiving looks nice but cooler. We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with just a slim chance for a shower. Temperatures will start near 40 in the morning and only climb to near 50 in the afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Overnight Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 20th

1952 Heavy Rain: 1.79″ Richmond

