Man sentenced for armed robberies of Tidewater businesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Jerrod Pemberton of Newport News has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for his role in five armed robberies of Tidewater businesses.

The 21-year-old, along with his co-conspirator Olandjuwan Beale, 21, and a third co-defendant Caron Walker, planned and executed five commercial robberies in Newport News and Hampton, say federal authorities with the Justice Department.

The men used fire arms to rob a variety of businesses that included a 7-Eleven, 1st Stop Mart, Luckie’s Convenience Store and Mary’s Deli and Convenience Store, as well as a 1st Stop Mart in Hampton.

By the last robbery in Hampton, Beale also robbed customers in the store. Pemberton provided security for the robberies by brandishing a firearm at victims and putting customers on the ground.

Beale and Caron Walker, 21, were arrested after a concerned citizen photographed the license plate of the vehicle the men used to flee the final robbery and forwarded the information to the Hampton Police Division. Pemberton was arrested later in Newport News, say officials.

Beale was sentenced to 33 years on October 21, and the final co-defendant, Caron Walker, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11.