I.C. Norcom High closed Monday due to power outage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – I.C. Norcom High School will be closed Monday due to a total power outage.

The outage is also affecting the generators.

Buses are being returned to bus stops so students can return home. This is causing transportation delays for buses that also have middle school bus routes.

Portsmouth school staff members and the electric company are working to repair the issue.

High school and middle school parents have been notified of the issues via automated phone calls and text messages.

All other schools are operating on a normal schedule.