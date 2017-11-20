Greenbrier Mall offering visits with a ‘sensory-friendly’ Santa

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Santa Claus at Greenbrier Mall is welcoming children of all ages and abilities!

A sensory-friendly Santa will be available to allow families with children of all spectrums of special needs to experience a visit with the big man. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience.

The event will take place December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is held in partnership with Autism Speaks.

Visits with Santa are free but space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve a time in advance.