Buying for baby: the best and worst products for new parents

As a first-time parent, it can be overwhelming when you start shopping for your baby.

There are so many products, brands and stores, it can be hard to figure out what exactly you need.

To help out new parents, local blogger Katy Blevins Calabrese stopped by News 3 This Morning to share some helpful advice. She writes for the site “Business Among Moms.”

Here are some of her recommendations:

Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper According to Blevins Calabrese, the tilted incline is really helpful for babies with reflux.

Playtex On-the-Go Bottle Tote You can freeze it overnight and throw your bottles or some snacks in it, then just grab it when you head out the door.

Skip Hop Duo Diaper Bag The straps at the top of the bag make it easy to clip onto a stroller.

Swaddle Strap It has an extra strap that goes under the arms to keep it in place.



There are also a couple products she says new parents can probably do without.

Changing Table

Fancy Bedding

Bottle and Wipe Warmers

Blevins Calabrese says she found the table and warmers weren’t always convenient when her kids where babies and the bedding will need to be changed so often that you may as well save your money.

One place you may want to consider spending your money – helping local babies who are spending the holidays in the hospital.

Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters says they would love to receive some infant toys, such as rattles, cause and effect toys, and mobiles that are plastic and can be wiped down.

They do not need clothes, bottles or pacifiers.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can drop it off in the hospital’s lobby.