Billy Joel, 68, welcomes baby number three

A little over one week after Billy Joel confirmed that he and his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, were pregnant with their second child, the 68-year-old singer has welcomed their bundle of joy.

Alexis gave birth to daughter Remy Anne on Sunday, a representative for the “Piano Man” told CNN.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled,” the representative said in a statement.

This is the third daughter for Joel. The couple’s first daughter, Della Rose, was born in August 2015 and Joel also has a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, from his second marriage to Christie Brinkley, who according to the rep, was in the room during the delivery.

Joel tweeted a photo on Monday of him holding his new daughter.

The five-time Grammy winner recently said that he’s not worried about losing sleep from taking care of a newborn. Two-year-old Della has given him plenty of time to prepare.

“[Della Rose] is pretty good,” he told The Belfast Telegraph. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”