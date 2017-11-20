Norfolk lands $500,000 grant to revitalize former boathouse site

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund.

City officials say that the money will help pay for improvements to transform the Harbor Park area into a site that can be economically developed.

“We are grateful that the Commonwealth continues to support our work to become the resilient and environmentally sustainable waterfront community of the future,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

The city is hoping that the revitalization efforts of Harbor Park will set a tone for the city to design the coastal community of the future, create economic opportunity, and strengthen neighborhoods.

Counting the Governor’s recent grant announcement, Norfolk has received more than $1 million in total investment from federal and state agencies over two years for this strategic waterfront property.

“This grant is another example of the partnership with the Commonwealth support for our innovative initiatives that will strengthen neighborhoods and improve our quality of life,” said Mayor Alexander.

City staff from the Office of Resilience and Public Works are reviewing options to improve the property. Remediation efforts will target improving the waterfront and the shoreline to stimulate redevelopment.

A brownfield is a property whose future use may be complicated by its legacy use and the potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.