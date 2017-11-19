Virginia Air & Space Center wants your opinion

LANGLEY, Va. – The Virginia Air & Space Center wants people to help them improve its center in a variety of ways.

As the center looks to make a changes and improvements, it is asking the public to take a survey to help them gauge what tweeks and additions it should make.

VASC says the survey will focus on ideas about new exhibits, growing the centers philanthropic culture and enhancing its development for sustainability.

The center is hoping that this survey will help it make additions that the public wants, and said that any information given in the survey will be confidential.

To entice people to take the survey, those that participate will be entered into a drawing for 1 of 3 complimentary family memberships for the upcoming year.

Click to take survey