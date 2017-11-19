Redskins fall apart late, fall to Saints in overtime 34-31

NEW ORLEANS, La. – This one won’t be forgotten for a long time. It will also sting for a long time. Washington had a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but came out on the wrong side of the game, falling to the New Orleans Saints 34-31 in overtime.

Washington (4-and-6) is not eliminated, but have made it an incredibly tall task to make the playoffs this season.

Drew Brees led the Saints down the field 75-yards to pull within eight of the Redskins with 2:53 minutes left remaining in the game. Washington failed to convert on third-and-short right before the two-minute warning, giving the Saints the ball back.

Brees would then march the Saints down the field again, this time 82 yards in four plays, on a bobbled Alvin Kamara touchdown catch for 18 yards. Kamara would convert the two-point conversion, sending the game to overtime.

Washington couldn’t move the ball into field goal range, punting the ball back to New Orleans. After that, the avalanche continued.

Big Mark Ingram runs put the Saints in field goal range, and Will Lutz kicked the game-winner from 28 yards out.

To add insult to injury, the Redskins lost their leading receiver and all-purpose back. In the third quarter, Chris Thompson’s leg was rolled upon while making a block for Kirk Cousins. Thompson’s right leg was put in an air cast as he was carted off the field.

Jay Gruden says RB Chris Thompson has a fibula fracture and will need surgery. https://t.co/wEa6HQN8Pf — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 19, 2017

Rookie running back Samaje Perine, the new feature back in the absence of Robert Kelley, carried the ball 23 times for 117 yards, and his first career touchdown on the ground.

Couple those factors with the realization that it’s a short week for Washington, and it the sun dims a bit. The Redskins play in the primetime game on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon.