Learn about colonial-style Thanksgiving foods at Jamestown Settlement

YORKTOWN, Va. – Ever wonder how they prepared Thanksgiving dinner in 17th-century Virginia?

Check out centuries-old cooking and preservation methods at the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown’s “Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia.”

The three day event begins on Thanksgiving Day and ends on November 25.

Attendees will discover how food was gathered, preserved and prepared on land and at sea by Powhatan Indians and English colonists using clay pots and iron kettles. They’ll also be able to see how Revolutionary War soldiers prepared rations and preserved food for the winter ahead.

Food preparation in the museums’ interpretive areas is for demonstration purposes only, but the Jamestown Settlement Café will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 23. The food will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

A combination ticket to both museums is $23 for adults and $12 for ages 6-12. Admission to Jamestown Settlement is $17 for adults and $8 for ages 6-12 and, to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, $12 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 get in for free.

Residents of James City County, York County and the City of Williamsburg, including College of William and Mary students, receive complimentary admission with proof of residency.

For more information, call (757) 253-4838 or click here to visit their website.