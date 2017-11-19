Honda recalls approximately 800,000 Odyssey minivans

Honda is recalling approximately 800,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S., according to their website.

The minivans are being recalled because the second row seats may tip forward if not properly latched after seats are adjusted. The recall covers 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey.

Honda says vehicle owners should be advised about the risk and proper seat operation until free repair is available.

The automaker has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.

Honda is currently investigating the appropriate repairs to help ensure proper latching and will notify owners when that free repair is available. In the meantime, Honda has created a detailed instruction sheet (Odyssey 2nd Row Seat Latching Instructions) and will soon post a video on owners.honda.com to show proper operation of the second row seats and highlighting the injury risk if a seat is not latched.

Mailed notification to vehicle owners will begin in late-December 2017. You can check if your vehicles is included in the recall by going to www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138. Honda will notify owners again when a permanent approved repair is available in the near future.