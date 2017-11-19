× First Warning Forecast: Windy with falling temperatures

A blustery day on tap, with winds out of the northwest. We could see gusts up to 35 mph. The wind will start to ease late today into Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine.

It will be a chilly one to start the work week. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Tuesday is looking dry and a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another cold front will approach on Tuesday with a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving is still looking dry with highs near 50. Temperatures will start to trend upward for Black Friday and Saturday. Conditions look to remain dry on both those days.

Today: Showers move out early. Gradual clearing. Cooler. Blustery. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.