First Warning Forecast: Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight

Winds will ease a bit overnight. Expect mostly clear skies, with temperatures plummeting into the 30s. It will be a cold start to the work week. We’ll see lots of sunshine though once again. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 50s. There will still be a little bit of a breeze out of the northwest around 10-15 mph. High pressure will continue to keep us dry.

Temperatures will trend milder on Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move northeast along the coast Tuesday. We could see some showers move in late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Conditions will dry throughout the day. We are not expecting a washout.

High pressure will build in again just in time for Thanksgiving. Dry and cool weather with highs near 50.

Still looks dry for Black Friday, with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.

