Disney Pixar releases the first ‘Incredibles 2’ trailer

The Incredibles will make a return to the big screen on June 15, 2018.
Pixar released the first trailer on Saturday and it has already racked up millions of views on YouTube.
The teaser for the sequel to Disney Pixar’s 2004 family superhero film is pretty vague, mostly showing off baby Jack Jack’s powers.
Here Pixar’s description of the sequel:
Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.